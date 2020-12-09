Man with Alzheimer’s found safe

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Hanzlick returned home safe.

The Graham County Sheriff’s office has issues a Silver Alert for a man with Alzheimer’s.

Jerry Hanzlick left his home in Hill City Wednesday morning claiming he had an appointment.

Hanzlick was last seen going south n US Highway 283 in a silver Chevy pickup with Kansas license plate 743 MJX. The pickup also has a tool box and spare tire mounted in the bed.

Call 911 or local law enforcement if you see or have seen Hanzlick.

