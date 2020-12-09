Advertisement

Spirit AeroSystems among latest COVID-19 clusters in Kansas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems is now listed as one of the latest COVID-19 clusters in Kansas. According to the state, 10 cases have been linked to the facility since November.

Other Sedgwick County clusters on the list include Starkey, Inc. with 11 cases, KETCH with 5 cases and Heartspring School with 5 cases. Chaucer Estates, Medicalodges of Wichita, Park West Plaza Retirement Community and Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare are local long term living facilities also on the list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released the latest cluster information on Wednesday. Along with it, the state reported 5,778 new COVID-19 cases, 85 new deaths and 145 new hospitalizations since Monday. The average monthly percent positive for testing sits at 16.7%, a decrease from 17.1% on Monday.

Sedgwick County reported 359 new cases on Wednesday, no deaths and a percent positive of 18.19%. The Area Hospital Status Assessment from Monday still shows hospitals at a critical level. Both hospitals are managing through contingency operations, but the numbers are going. The county reports a total of 241 COVID-19 patients with 78 in the ICU. Health officials have been concerned that numbers could spike this week due to celebrations that were held over the Thanksgiving holiday.

