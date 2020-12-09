Advertisement

West Virginia chemical plant blast spurs stay-inside order

Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20(Aaron Spencer)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BELLE, W.Va. (AP) — A fire at a chemical plant in West Virginia was put out after an explosion injured four people and prompted authorities to order everyone within two miles to shelter in place.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Chemours plant in Belle.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director CW Sigman told WSAZ chlorinated dry bleach and methanol burned.

Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper called it a very serious explosion.

Belle Mayor David Fletcher, who doubles as a volunteer firefighter, says they put it out and allowed people to move freely again early Wednesday.

The plant is in eastern Kanawha County, where first responders were already grieving and exhausted by the funeral of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

