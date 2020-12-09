Advertisement

Wichita business giving opportunity for drive-thru visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus

Wichita's Overland Charters is giving children opportunities to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus from...
Wichita's Overland Charters is giving children opportunities to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus from the comfort of their families' cars.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Overland Charters, a charter motorcoach company, is welcoming Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus for drive-thru visits with children at its northeast Wichita headquarters at 3333 North HIllside. From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday (Dec. 9-13), next Wednesday through Sunday (Dec. 16-20), and on Wednesday, Dec. 23, Santa and the Mrs. will greet children.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus will be seated under the portico and anyone can drive through and see and talk to them. Santa’s elves will be handing out wrapped candy canes to all the girls and boys,” Overland Charters said.

The company said its employees have decorated the facility and will provide help for children to see Santa and Mrs. Claus at a safe distance. There is no charge, but the company asks for donations for the Wichita Children’s Home.

“Our owner came up with the idea with social distancing that is just a nice time for kids to see Santa and be this close to him, but be safe, and still be able to talk to him as they go through, comfortable in their own cars,” said Overland Charters Operations Manager Ric Bannister.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles east Wichita
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County to follow shortened quarantine guidelines
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Generic stock photo.
Immediate action important if target of unemployment fraud
Printed cut outs of fans watch from the stands. The Hugoton Lady Eagles defeated the Hays Lady...
KSHSAA approves parent spectators for winter sports

Latest News

Earthquake
Kansas Geological Survey explains recent earthquakes
Employees rights and vaccines
Can employers require you to get COVID-19 vaccine?
Bar
Wichita businesses file federal lawsuit over health order
Teen bags buck
4You 12.8.20