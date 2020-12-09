Wichita business giving opportunity for drive-thru visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Overland Charters, a charter motorcoach company, is welcoming Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus for drive-thru visits with children at its northeast Wichita headquarters at 3333 North HIllside. From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday (Dec. 9-13), next Wednesday through Sunday (Dec. 16-20), and on Wednesday, Dec. 23, Santa and the Mrs. will greet children.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus will be seated under the portico and anyone can drive through and see and talk to them. Santa’s elves will be handing out wrapped candy canes to all the girls and boys,” Overland Charters said.

The company said its employees have decorated the facility and will provide help for children to see Santa and Mrs. Claus at a safe distance. There is no charge, but the company asks for donations for the Wichita Children’s Home.

“Our owner came up with the idea with social distancing that is just a nice time for kids to see Santa and be this close to him, but be safe, and still be able to talk to him as they go through, comfortable in their own cars,” said Overland Charters Operations Manager Ric Bannister.

