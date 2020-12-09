Wichita Public Schools to follow KSHSAA decision on spectators at athletic events

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a KSHSAA decision to allow two parent spectators for winter sports, Wichita Public Schools said they will follow suit.

Two parents will be allowed at athletic events, and masks and social distancing will be required.

A decision for middle school basketball games and bowling competitions will be made at a later date, according to the district.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.