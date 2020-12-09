Winter weather set to return Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much of Kansas will still be warmer than normal Thursday, but a cold front will be moving through and a return to winter is likely Friday. Chances for rain and snow should setup Friday too.

Look for clear skies into Thursday with lows near 30 degrees. The afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s with a change in the winds to the north. It should be a little breezy across western Kansas as the chillier air invades.

Rain moves into the Wichita area by early Friday, but western Kansas will get snow. The rain/snow line will be focused in central Kansas much of the day, and then gradually move east into Friday night. All of Kansas will have a changeover to snow later Friday night and then the snow tapers Saturday morning. Much of the area could see 1-3 inches of snow through Saturday afternoon. Slightly higher amounts are possible along and to the north of I-70.

Another round of light snow will move through southwest Kansas Saturday night, but accumulations should be around two inches or less.

Expect much colder weather with highs in the 30s for the upcoming weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-10. High: 63.

Tomorrow night: Turning cloudy; chance of rain late. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 38.

Fri: High: 40 Rain showers likely; changing to snow overnight.

Sat: High: 36 Low: 30 AM light snow, otherwise cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 39 Low: 23 Decreasing clouds; cold.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 21 Sunny to mostly sunny. Breezy afternoon.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy; evening flurry.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.