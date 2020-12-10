Building You: WSU Tech students invest in IT training

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students at WSU Tech are investing in their education for future careers in the information technology industry.

“We just really don’t have enough workers here in Wichita to support the IT industry,” said Jim Hall, dean of aviation and manufacturing at the National Center for Aviation Training. “We really want to promote that industry and teach people about that.”

More people are getting increased exposure to technology these days, through virtual learning and video conferencing.

“This is a fun industry and there’s a lot of growth here,” said Hall.

WSU Tech students in the IT programs are investing in themselves through education.

It costs approximately $8,000 to $10,000 for an IT program at WSU Tech.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median wage for computer user support specialists is $25.13 per hour or $52,270 per year.

“I would like a job to where I can get insurance, I can not have minimum wages, don’t worry too much about paycheck to paycheck, ,” said Dalton McCune-Seiler, student.

The 25-year-old is currently in an IT program with an emphasis in cybersecurity.

The Get Trained Get Paid campaign is raising awareness of industries in demand, such as aviation, healthcare, and IT.

“We like to call it an upskilling of our community. Really helps this community grow all together,” said Hall.

