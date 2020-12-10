Chances for light snow return Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much colder air will continue to invade Kansas heading into Friday and the upcoming weekend. Although some parts of the state will see light snow, it’s not likely to be very heavy.

Expect clouds to increase early Friday with a few rain showers developing in south central and eastern Kansas. Amounts of rain will be under .25″ and western Kansas will have a chance for light snow to begin the day. Low temperatures will be down in the 30s and afternoon highs will be a mix of 30s and 40s. Snow chances taper off in western Kansas during the late afternoon, but north central and northeast Kansas will continue with some light snow.

Saturday see a break in the action with some breaks in the clouds expected. Highs will be near 40 with a light north wind. Another round of some snow should be coming through western and southern Kansas Saturday night. Accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible through early Sunday, but once we get to the afternoon, the sun will be shining once again.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; few showers after 4 a.m. Wind: NE/N 10-20. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: A few light AM showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. High: 41.

Tomorrow Night: Sprinkle or flurry possible; cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 30.

Sat: High: 38 Mainly cloudy.

Sun: High: 39 Low: 24 A.M. light snow, then becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 22 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 37 Low: 27 Turning cloudy; chance for afternoon light snow.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 23 Mostly sunny. Breezy

