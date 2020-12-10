Advertisement

Chances for light snow return Friday

Accumulations will be very light and some won’t get any snow at all
Chances for light snow return Friday
Chances for light snow return Friday(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much colder air will continue to invade Kansas heading into Friday and the upcoming weekend. Although some parts of the state will see light snow, it’s not likely to be very heavy.

Expect clouds to increase early Friday with a few rain showers developing in south central and eastern Kansas. Amounts of rain will be under .25″ and western Kansas will have a chance for light snow to begin the day. Low temperatures will be down in the 30s and afternoon highs will be a mix of 30s and 40s. Snow chances taper off in western Kansas during the late afternoon, but north central and northeast Kansas will continue with some light snow.

Saturday see a break in the action with some breaks in the clouds expected. Highs will be near 40 with a light north wind. Another round of some snow should be coming through western and southern Kansas Saturday night. Accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible through early Sunday, but once we get to the afternoon, the sun will be shining once again.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; few showers after 4 a.m. Wind: NE/N 10-20. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: A few light AM showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. High: 41.

Tomorrow Night: Sprinkle or flurry possible; cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 30.

Sat: High: 38 Mainly cloudy.

Sun: High: 39 Low: 24 A.M. light snow, then becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 22 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 37 Low: 27 Turning cloudy; chance for afternoon light snow.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 23 Mostly sunny. Breezy

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes in Wichita
2 earthquakes felt in Wichita Thursday morning, 4th in 48 hours
Generic earthquake graphic.
5th earthquake strikes Wichita in 2 weeks
A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning,...
FedEx driver dead after truck plummets off of highway in KC in fiery crash
Wichita police investigate after they say a teen was shot at a home near 13th and Oliver on...
Teen critically injured in accidental shooting in NE Wichita
Anchorage elementary students are learning in the classroom during in-person tutoring groups
Kansas school board: Continue in-person elementary classes

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is moving through the state.
Cooler, but quiet across Kansas Thursday
Changes arrive for the end of the week that will include rain and snow.
Winter weather set to return Friday
Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the middle to upper 60s (70 degrees?)...
Record warm Wednesday in Wichita
Record highs are threatened on Wednesday
Record warmth possible Wednesday