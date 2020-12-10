Advertisement

Cooler, but quiet across Kansas Thursday

By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front is moving through the state. While the Wichita area will see one more mild day in the lower 60s, western Kansas will be 10 to 20 degrees colder as highs top-out in the 40s and 50s.

Behind the cold front, a storm system will move into the state tonight and Friday. Expect a light rain or drizzle in south-central Kansas, while areas farther north and west see rain and/or snow. Light accumulation, generally an inch or two, is possible along and north of I-70 and west of a Russell to Pratt line.

Road impacts are possible on Friday, then likely Friday night and Saturday, especially north of I-70 and west of I-135. This does not look like a major event, but slippery roads should make travel slower than normal.

A second round of light snow is possible on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Originally, forecast models took this system through Oklahoma, but it now appears as if southern Kansas may see some light accumulation.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-10. High: 63.

Tonight: Cloudy; chance of rain late. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Much colder with light rain; may mix with snow late. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 41.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; drizzle and light snow likely. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 30.

Sat: High: 36. Low: 25. Flurries early; then cloudy and cold.

Sun: High: 37. Low: 21. Chance of snow; then decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 48. Low: 27. Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 41. Low: 24. Mostly cloudy and breezy; afternoon flurries.

Wed: High: 42. Low: 22. Partly cloudy.

