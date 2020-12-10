Drugs recalled after depression and erectile dysfunction drugs ‘mixed-up’ together

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - AvKARE is voluntarily recalling Sildenafil 100 mg tablets and Trazadone 100 mg tablets due to a product mix-up at a third-party facility.

Sildenafil tablets with lot number 36884 and expiration in March of 2022 are part of the recall. Trazadone tablets with lot number 36783 and expiration in June 2022 are also part of the recall.

Unintentional intake of Sildenafil, which is used to treat erectile dysfunction, can lower blood pressure to dangerous levels if mixed with nitrates found in some prescription drugs.

Unintentional intake of Trazadone, a treatment for major depressive disorder, can cause sedation, dizziness, constipation and blurred vision.

If you’ve purchased this medication you can call this number: 1-855-361-3993.

