Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Talk show Ellen DeGeneres announced Thursday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

DeGeneres said on Twitter that despite the results, she is feeling fine.

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines,” DeGeneres said in her tweet. “I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

