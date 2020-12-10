Gov. Laura Kelly appoints Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers to Kansas State Treasurer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers to the position of Kansas State Treasurer on Thursday. Rogers will have to step down as lieutenant governor to assume his new role.

Current State Treasurer Jake LaTurner was elected to the United States House of Representatives in November and will vacate his seat on January 2, 2021. Rogers is expected to assume his new role that Monday on Jan. 4.

Gov. Kelly said Rogers has decades of banking experience, spent time on the road meeting with Kansans and educating them about what was available through the Office of Rural Prosperity. Plus, she said his time as a public servant - on the Wichita School Board and in the Kansas legislature makes him the right person for the job.

The governor said she has made her selection for a new lieutenant governor and will name that person on Monday.

