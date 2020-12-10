Health officer: Restrictions likely to continue months after vaccine arrives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to Kansas, but it could take a while before the case numbers begin to drop. Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns on Wednesday spoke with Eyewitness News about what the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic could look like. Dr. Minns said healthcare workers in Wichita could start getting vaccinated in a matter of days, but even with the vaccine, the pandemic, and the restrictions that come with it, likely will continue through the spring and into the summer. Dr. Minns said the general public likely won’t get the vaccine until spring. After that, it’ll take a few weeks to see case numbers drop.

He said predicting a timeline for the remainder of the pandemic relies on a variety of factors.

“It depends on how quickly the supplies come in, how many people elect to take it,” Dr. Minns said. “If most people take it and the supplies are sufficient, I would hope by late spring, early summer, we’d be seeing cases go down substantially.”

He said a substantial amount of the population must get the vaccine for the number of cases to drop, and the more people that refuse to take the vaccine, the longer the pandemic will continue.

“If we want to develop immunity, the only way to get immunity is to get vaccinated or get the disease and tough it out,” Dr. Minns said.

So while waiting your turn on getting vaccinated, it’ll still be important to practice social distancing, mask-wearing in public, and frequent hand washing. People refusing the vaccine is a big concern for health officials, but they hope that after the first groups of people get it, that others will realize it’s safe and agree to get it as well.

