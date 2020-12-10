Advertisement

Liberal Police: 7-year-old girl sexually assaulted at babysitter’s home

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - Liberal police arrested a 51-year-old man on Wednesday in regards to a child sex offense case.

Officers learned a seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while she was at her babysitter’s residence.

Officers located the 51-year-old suspect in the 200 block of W. Spruce and placed him in the Seward County Jail. An affidavit is requesting that he be charged with rape of a child under 14 years old.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact Lt. Josh Olson, with the Liberal Police Department’s Investigation Division, at 620-626-0140.

