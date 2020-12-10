Man arrested in Liberal child rape, pornography investigation

LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - Liberal police said with the assistance of the Wichita Police Department, it has conducted a year-long investigation into the rape of a girl and the electronic solicitation of several other girls in Liberal.

In September 2020, Liberal police served a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Millwood and recovered hundreds of images and videos containing child pornography.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and in connection to the case. Charges have been submitted to the Seward County Attorney’s Office, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Lt. Josh Olson with the Liberal Police Department Investigation Division at 620-626-0140.

