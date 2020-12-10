Advertisement

Man arrested in Liberal child rape, pornography investigation

Child pornography arrest
Child pornography arrest(Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - Liberal police said with the assistance of the Wichita Police Department, it has conducted a year-long investigation into the rape of a girl and the electronic solicitation of several other girls in Liberal.

In September 2020, Liberal police served a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Millwood and recovered hundreds of images and videos containing child pornography.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and in connection to the case. Charges have been submitted to the Seward County Attorney’s Office, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Lt. Josh Olson with the Liberal Police Department Investigation Division at 620-626-0140.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes in Wichita
2 earthquakes felt in Wichita Thursday morning, 4th in 48 hours
Generic earthquake graphic.
5th earthquake strikes Wichita in 2 weeks
A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning,...
FedEx driver dead after truck plummets off of highway in KC in fiery crash
Wichita police investigate after they say a teen was shot at a home near 13th and Oliver on...
Teen critically injured in accidental shooting in NE Wichita
Anchorage elementary students are learning in the classroom during in-person tutoring groups
Kansas school board: Continue in-person elementary classes

Latest News

Arrest
Liberal Police: 7-year-old girl sexually assaulted at babysitter’s home
Kansas representatives in the U.S. House, Roger Marshall and Ron Estes
Roger Marshall, Ron Estes among GOP House members supporting Texas’ election challenge
Sen. Jerry Moran expects COVID-19 relief agreement by end of next week
Sen. Jerry Moran expects COVID-19 relief agreement by end of next week
Sen. Jerry Moran expects COVID-19 relief agreement by end of next week
Sen. Jerry Moran expects COVID-19 relief agreement by end of next week