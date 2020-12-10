Patients waiting too long to go to the hospital due to COVID fears

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The emergency department at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis says patients are waiting too long to go to the hospital.

Dr. Howard Chang, Emergency Director, says the hesitation could be out of fear of catching COVID, but he wants to make it clear that COVID patients are separated from patients at the ER for other reasons.

Dr. Chang says patients with signs of heart attack and stroke aren’t coming in soon enough. He says that those patients are seeing an increase in hospitalizations and levels of care because they waiting too long to seek help.

COVID patients in the emergency department are separated in a COVID triage room. They are not mixed with other patients. Dr. Chang says COVID should not be an excuse to not go to the hospital.

“I wish they would just come in a little bit earlier so they wouldn’t just suffer at home and actually risk their health. They might be doing more damage to their body than by coming in earlier,” Dr. Chang says.

St. Francis started an initiative for low acuity cases. Doctors are working to treat patients who come into the ED with ankle sprains or lacerations more quickly. Dr. Chang says the average total time for low-acuity patients spent in the ED was just over 50 minutes in November.

The hospital is also still working to accommodate COVID patients requiring different levels of care. Ascension Via Christi started sending qualifying patients home with an oxygen concentrator, a portable oxygen tank, medications, and a pulse oximeter to monitor oxygen levels.

Dr. Chang says they’re sending one or two patients home per day with this kind of care.

It’s not for all patients, however. Dr. Chang says it’s appropriate for those who would typically be admitted to the hospital, but they only require two to four liters of oxygen a day.

Dr. Chang says it could help patients avoid hospitalization. Some, however, do have to come back to the hospital. But Dr. Chang says they know exactly when they need to come back because they are monitoring their vitals at home.

“There’s no good way for anyone to predict if you’re going to be one who decompensates or not. We’ll just have to keep your fingers crossed and hope that you’re not one of them. And if you are, at least you’ll have a monitor to let you know to come back to the hospital,” Dr. Chang says.

Ascension Via Christi started this type of care in November. Dr. Chang estimates the hospital prevented 20 to 40 hospitalizations so far.

