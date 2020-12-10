Advertisement

Police help girl stuck in toy stroller, buy her a new one

By WABC staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAMUS, N.J. (WABC) - A 4-year-old New Jersey girl who usually pushes her baby stroller around somehow got stuck in it.

“I tried for, like, about 20 minutes (to get her out); it didn’t work,” said Nina Saleh’s mother, Iman Jabara. “So, I thought, ‘Why not call the police department?’ They’re always here to help.”

Officers Ben Fox and Robert Sobocinski responded to the call, and the family recorded footage of them working to extricate her.

“I thought, ‘If she got in it, maybe we can get her out the same way.’ So, we tried sliding it up or down,”' Sobocinski said.

They did their best to be gentle.

“It’s OK, I’m not going to hurt you,” one of the officers tells her in the video.

Sobocinski broke a latch, freeing Nina. Her gratitude was both adorable and abundant.

Her first words were incredible; it was, “Thank you so much!” Not only is she grateful, she’s polite,” Sobocinski said.

He was so touched, but he felt terrible about breaking the toy. A short time later, he returned with a replacement.

He bought the toy with his money on his lunch break - a winning act of kindness.

“That’s a true hero,” her mother said. “I’m thankful, and she’s thankful. She’s happy.”

It may not have been one of the officers’ most challenging rescues, but it was one of the most rewarding.

“It’s about a 4-year-old that said, ‘Thank you so much!’” Sobocinski said. “And then the look on her face when you give her a replacement toy. It was like, you know what? 2020 wasn’t so bad for me at the end.”

Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning,...
FedEx driver dead after truck plummets off of highway in KC in fiery crash
Generic earthquake graphic.
5th earthquake strikes Wichita in 2 weeks
Earthquakes in Wichita
2 earthquakes felt in Wichita Thursday morning, 4th in 48 hours
Wichita police investigate after they say a teen was shot at a home near 13th and Oliver on...
Teen critically injured in accidental shooting in NE Wichita
Anchorage elementary students are learning in the classroom during in-person tutoring groups
Kansas school board: Continue in-person elementary classes

Latest News

Sen. Roberts
Sen. Pat Roberts reflects on his congressional career
Video shows a runaway UPS truck careening backward down a street then crashing.
Runaway UPS truck crashes into cars parked on street
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit
Video shows a runaway UPS truck careening backward down a street then crashing.
Runaway UPS truck crashes into cars parked on street
A Pinellas County, Florida couple that has been married for 17 years have been reunited with...
Florida couple reunited with wedding ring lost on beach