Reno County 4-H group works on special project

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

A small gift can go a long way to someone who needs a pick me up. A group of Reno County students is making it happen.

“I hope it makes them happy,” said Connor Blubaugh, a member of Reno County 4-H.

Many nursing homes and long term care facilities are hit hard with COVID-19 and residents haven’t been able to see family or friends.

The 4-H students worked to bring about 1,000 gifts, all to nursing homes in the areas. Using their talents and even allowance to buy and make everything.

“They are lonely and they are shut in, and of course, the kids have had so much stripped from them also, said Donna Phillips, the Reno County 4-H assistant.

She says this is a project that has turned into much more and she is so proud of the students.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.