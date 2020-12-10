Advertisement

Sedgwick County: 14 long-term care facilities among newly-identified local COVID-19 clusters

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In its update Wednesday (Dec. 9), Sedgwick County shows an increase of 603 COVID-19 cases from Monday (Dec. 7). The county also released information on newly-identified COVID-19 clusters, which include 14 long-term care facilities and the county’s juvenile detention facility. Two cases is all it takes to qualify as a “cluster.” The Kansas Department of Health and Environment identified clusters at Spirit AeroSystems with 10 cases, Starkey Incorporated with 11 cases, and Derby High School with eight confirmed cases. There are no deaths reported from any of these clusters.

With the long-term care facilities, case numbers range from five to 83 at Homestead Health Center in the 2100 block of South Elizabeth, in Wichita. The numbers include 28 staff members and 55 residents who tested positive for COVID-19. There were less than five cases reported at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Other long-term care clusters include Ascension Via Christi Village-McLean with 14 cases, Christ Care Home Plus with five cases, Life Care Center of Wichita with 43 cases, Healthcare Resort with five cases, ResCare-21st St. with 12 cases, Chaucer Estates 2 with 22 cases, The Rosewood Cottage with 11 cases, The Regent-Legend Senior Living with five cases, Chisholm Place with 12 cases, Diversicare of Haysville with 31 cases, Mt. Hope Nursing Home with 16 cases,Paradigm Services with 16 cases and ResCare Chelsea Street with five cases.

Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 dashboard shows a slight decrease in the positive test percentage, down to 18.2 percent.

