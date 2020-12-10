Advertisement

Sen. Jerry Moran expects COVID-19 relief agreement by end of next week

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Senator Jerry Moran said he expects congress to pass COVID-19 relief legislation by the end of next week.

Moran spoke virtually with the University of Kansas Health System Thursday morning.

He said lawmakers are working right now on what he calls Phase Four of the COVID-19 response.

They’re focused on making more testing and personal protection equipment available and they want to boost the economy -- keeping businesses open and Americans employed.

Another big goal he said Congress is working on is vaccine logistics.

He’s hopeful the first vaccines will arrive to Kansas this week and he credits Operation Warp Speed for making that possible.

“In addition to the science and medicine of developing the vaccine, if we get something that looks promising, let’s start manufacturing so when it’s proven, it’s available,” Moran said.

He said that’s why there hasn’t been much gap between the test trials, FDA consideration, and the vaccine being available.

