Sen. Pat Roberts gives farewell speech on Senate floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWCH) - After decades representing Kansas in Washington, Senator Pat Roberts said thank you and farewell.

He asked for a new normal -- calling for respect, humility, cooperation, achievement and friendship.

“The entire country could use a little of what we say in Kansas, ‘ad astera per aspera,’ to the stars through difficulty,” Roberts said. “So as my time in the senate draws to a close, I have done my best to improve the lives of Kansans and all Americans, for decades to accomplish big and small things so this generation and future generations might live and achieve the American dream.”

Sen. Roberts gave some final remarks today on the Senate floor.

He highlighted successes from his career, from work on multiple farm bills, to his work toward the creation and dedication of the new Eisenhower memorial in Washington, D.C.

Roberts is retiring at the end of his term and will be replaced by Republican Roger Marshall, who won the race to succeed him.

The new congress will be sworn in January 3.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.