State of Kansas placing strong focus on testing for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The State of Kansas is placing a strong focus on testing for COVID-19. The new strategy from Governor Laura Kelly calls for making testing available to anyone who wants it. Starting Thursday (Dec. 10), 18 testing locations will be open as part of the testing approach by Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

One of the initial testing sites will be at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita. By the end of the month (and the year), the goal is for the number of new testing sites to nearly triple.

“We plan to do 15 more next week and then get to 55 new sites,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Nroman said.

The new sites join more than 100 testing locations operating in the state since the pandemic began. Dr. Norman said the strategy includes placing testing sites closer to people who previously had to drive long distances to get tested for COVID-19.

You can find further information on the state’s testing strategy, find testing sites and how to go about getting tested for COVID-19 here: Gov. Kelly highlights COVID-19 testing strategy.

“One of the overarching principles is we want anybody that’s symptomatic to be able to be tested the day they feel like they need to be tested,” Dr. Norman said.

These tests are free and available, whether or not you feel sick. Wichita’s Guadalupe Clinic is among other locations taking part in Kansas’ testing strategy.

“The State of Kansas wants to test as many people as they possibly can before Christmas,” said Guadalupe Clinic Executive Director J.V. Johnston.

Over the next two Saturdays (Dec. 12 and Dec. 19), the clinic is providing free testing at its south Wichita location. No appointment is needed. The goal is to provide testing for those who might not have easy access.

“Our patient population are hard-working people that don’t always have access to healthcare, and we’re their point of access, so it’s important for us to be able to serve them,” Johnston said.

Guadalupe Clinic will be able to do about 800 tests, which will be processed by the diagnostic lab at Wichita State University.

