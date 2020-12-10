Advertisement

Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting

Wichita police investigate after they say a teen was shot at a home near 13th and Oliver on...
Wichita police investigate after they say a teen was shot at a home near 13th and Oliver on Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020).(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a 14-year-old was critically injured in a Wednesday night shooting reported at a home in the 1200 block of North Oliver, in northeast Wichita. Police said the teen was shot in the chest and that officers had a juvenile suspect in custody. The shooting was reported a little after 7 p.m.

As of Wednesday night, police said officers were questioning others at the home when the shooting happened, including at least one adult. As part of the investigation, police said they’re working to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

