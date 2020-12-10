Advertisement

Video captures series of freeway crashes in California

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNN) - A dramatic series of car crashes was all caught on camera.

It all started when a black Honda, trying to exit the freeway, hit a semi Wednesday morning in Rowland Heights.

The dashboard video shows that the truck and the driver of the Honda were able to make it safely to the right side of the road.

But the bad luck wasn’t over. Moments later, a truck and another car slammed into the Honda from the first accident.

Three people were hurt in the crashes and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was suspected of driving drunk and arrested.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning,...
FedEx driver dead after truck plummets off of highway in KC in fiery crash
Generic earthquake graphic.
5th earthquake strikes Wichita in 2 weeks
Wichita police investigate after they say a teen was shot at a home near 13th and Oliver on...
Teen critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
Anchorage elementary students are learning in the classroom during in-person tutoring groups
Kansas school board: Continue in-person elementary classes
(MGN)
Spirit AeroSystems among latest COVID-19 clusters in Kansas

Latest News

Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in port blast
health
Patients waiting too long to go to the hospital due to COVID fears
A series of crashes in California was caught on camera on Wednesday.
Video: Dramatic series of crashes injure 3 in California
President Trump is likely going to find himself a defendant in several cases when he's out of...
After presidency ends, Trump faces high-profile probes