Advertisement

WATCH: KDHE Secretary discusses COVID-19 in Kansas, what’s next for vaccine

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman
KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the head of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Dr. Lee Norman has been at the forefront in the state’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic since it started in March. Wednesday (Dec. 9), he announced that we’re closer to seeing a vaccine for the virus in Kansas and it could be available to some in a matter of days.

Eyewitness News Anchor and “Right Now” host Michael Schwanke sat down with Dr. Norman to talk about the virus and what’s next for a vaccine. You can see the full interview, separated into two parts, in the clips below.

Dr. Lee Norman Interview Part 1:

Dr. Lee Norman Interview Part 2:

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
5th earthquake strikes Wichita in 2 weeks
Printed cut outs of fans watch from the stands. The Hugoton Lady Eagles defeated the Hays Lady...
KSHSAA approves parent spectators for winter sports
A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning,...
FedEx driver dead after truck plummets off of highway in KC in fiery crash
Generic stock photo.
Immediate action important if target of unemployment fraud
A semi rolled on I-135 Tuesday morning blocking the ramp to eastbound Kellogg. No one was hurt.
Rolled semi blocks I-135 in SE Wichita

Latest News

COVID-19 test.
State of Kansas placing strong focus on testing for COVID-19
COViD-19 testing
Kansas placing strong focus on testing for COVID-19
Kansas Proud
Reno County 4-H members delivering gifts to nursing homes
Dr. Lee Norman
Part 2: KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman discusses COVID-19 pandemic, what's next for a vaccine