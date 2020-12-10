WATCH: KDHE Secretary discusses COVID-19 in Kansas, what’s next for vaccine
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the head of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Dr. Lee Norman has been at the forefront in the state’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic since it started in March. Wednesday (Dec. 9), he announced that we’re closer to seeing a vaccine for the virus in Kansas and it could be available to some in a matter of days.
Eyewitness News Anchor and “Right Now” host Michael Schwanke sat down with Dr. Norman to talk about the virus and what’s next for a vaccine. You can see the full interview, separated into two parts, in the clips below.
Dr. Lee Norman Interview Part 1:
Dr. Lee Norman Interview Part 2:
