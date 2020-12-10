Advertisement

Crews responding to fire in S Wichita, 1 person critically injured

Wichita Fire crews are responding to a fire where one person was critically hurt.
Wichita Fire crews are responding to a fire where one person was critically hurt.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:15 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavy fire consumed a home in south Wichita Thursday morning.

Wichita Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of South Ida after 9:15 a.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene to an individual on the front yard saying someone was trapped in the rear of the house. A male was found and transported to an area burn center.

Fire investigators are on scene and interviewing neighbors. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Wichita Fire crews responded to a fire where one person was critically hurt.

The fire was in the 2400 block of South Ida. Calls came in after 9 a.m.

