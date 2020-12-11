Advertisement

4You: Law enforcement helps to collect toys, food for families, children in need

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office is making us Kansas Proud. Deputies spent time Tuesday helping the McPherson American Legion unload a truck full of toys for their Toys for Kids program.

Ark City police officers are also doing their part to help those in need this holiday season. The Ark City Police Department has partnered with Walmart to collect food for Manna Ministries as part of their month-long “Stuff the Cruiser” initiative.

