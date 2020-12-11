Advertisement

Biden, Harris named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’

Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its...
Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its “Person of the Year.”(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its “Person of the Year.”

Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal says Biden and Harris won the honor for “changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world.”

Felsenthal notes, “Every elected President since FDR has at some point during his term been a Person of the Year, nearly a dozen of those in a presidential election year. This is the first time we have included a Vice President.”

Time’s other Person of the Year candidates were President Donald Trump; frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci; and the movement for racial justice.

Also Thursday, Time named the Korean boy band BTS its Entertainer of the Year and named Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James its Athlete of the Year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes in Wichita
2 earthquakes felt in Wichita Thursday morning, 4th in 48 hours
Generic earthquake graphic.
5th earthquake strikes Wichita in 2 weeks
A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning,...
FedEx driver dead after truck plummets off of highway in KC in fiery crash
Wichita police investigate after they say a teen was shot at a home near 13th and Oliver on...
Teen critically injured in accidental shooting in NE Wichita
Anchorage elementary students are learning in the classroom during in-person tutoring groups
Kansas school board: Continue in-person elementary classes

Latest News

This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of...
US carries out rare execution during presidential transition
WFD respond to a house fire in the 2300 block of S. St. Francis late Thursday night.
Residents displaced after Thursday night house fire
In this Monday, Aug. 10, 2015 file photo, Tommy 'Tiny' Lister greets fans as he arrives at the...
Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, who played Deebo in ‘Friday,’ dies
In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Virgin Galactic ground crew guide the company's carrier...
Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport
Kapaun vs. Heights basketball
Parents return to stands for winter sports competitions following KSHSAA decision reversal