Butler County hospital to offer COVID-19 testing in Augusta

COVID-19 test.
COVID-19 test.(Pixabay)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - El Dorado’s Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital (SBA) is partnering with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory to offer free COVID-19 testing this month in Augusta. The state pilot project is paid for through the State of Kansas SPARK funding. The goal is to help ensure that the community, healthcare workers, first responders, businesses, and long-term care facilities can remain open, Susan B. Allen hospital said.

The hospital’s immediate care clinic in Augusta (at 401 W. 7th Street) will be the COVID-19 Specimen Collection Site for the project that runs through the end of December. There will be five days over the next couple of weeks where the hospital will be offering the free COVID-19 tests at the SBA Immediate Care Clinic in Augusta (AICC). Those dates include next Tuesday (Dec. 15), next Thursday (Dec. 17), next Friday (Dec. 18), Monday, Dec. 21, and Tuesday, Dec. 22.

“Patients must call the Augusta Immediate Care Clinic at this newly specified number: 316-251-5788 to schedule an appointment time. Only a limited number of appointment times are available,” SBA said. “Once the patient schedules their appointment time they will also be scheduled a parking space outside of AICC. Our healthcare workers will collect the COVID-19 specimen while the patient remains in the vehicle.”

From there, patients will be given information to log into the WSU Medical Diagnostic Laboratory’s SoftGenePortal to collect information regarding results. Find further information on the pilot project and the partnership with Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and the Wichita State lab here: https://www.gogettested.com/kansas.

