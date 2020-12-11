Wichita woman capitalizes on opportunity with ‘Cocoa bombs’ trend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Have you heard about cocoa bombs? You probably have. They are all over social media. People selling them and people asking where they can get some. It’s a chocolate ball filled with marshmallows and cocoa mix. Just put in a cup of hot milk and boom.

Kim Snare lives in Wichita and saw an opportunity after seeing multiple posts about them online.

“When the cocoa bombs came out, I was like, oh I can do that,” said Snare.

So she started a company with a website called Bombs of Chocolate and the rest is history. It’s kept her very busy outside of her normal job.

She made 400 just last weekend and has shipped to people all over the country.

“There is so much competition in this space right now, there are a lot of people doing them.”

She says it’s a creative outlet and something fun after a tough year.

At her house, you could say the bomb businesses is booming.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.