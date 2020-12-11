Advertisement

Health officials: Rural Kansans split so far on getting COVID-19 vaccine

View of street in Norton, Kansas
View of street in Norton, Kansas(KWCH)
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some rural Kansas counties that have seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic are now standing by for further information about the vaccine to fight against the virus.

Norton County Hospital Community Relations Director Katie Allen Wagner said her community so far is among those where people are split on whether they will take a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re seeing the same thing with our hospital staff as well. We’ve done an internal survey. It’s about 50/50 on who would get the vaccine and who would like to wait,” Wagner said.

The Finney County Health Department is hearing similar feedback.

“I’ve really heard kind of a mix of opinions of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Finney County Health Department Director Colleen Drees.

Healthcare workers said uncertainty comes for many who still have a lot of questions about the vaccine.

“Of course, anything that has developed as quickly as what this vaccine has been, there’s gonna be questions,” Drees said.

Among the questions is whether those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered need to get the vaccine.

Wagner said she’s seen a number of older people becoming more anxious to get it.

“The ones that I’ve visited with that are the most anxious to get the vaccine have been those in the older population, maybe those who are age 65 and older who have been homebound for the most part during this pandemic, and they’re kind of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Wagner said.

While details like when, where, and how the vaccine will be stored and distributed are still in question, counties across Kansas are looking forward to getting more information about the vaccine early next week.

“We’ve been highly impacted by the pandemic here, so we’re looking for any opportunities to combat COVID-19,” Wagner said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes in Wichita
2 earthquakes felt in Wichita Thursday morning, 4th in 48 hours
Generic earthquake graphic.
5th earthquake strikes Wichita in 2 weeks
A FedEx driver is dead after his double-semi went off a bridge in Olathe Wednesday morning,...
FedEx driver dead after truck plummets off of highway in KC in fiery crash
Wichita police investigate after they say a teen was shot at a home near 13th and Oliver on...
Teen critically injured in accidental shooting in NE Wichita
Anchorage elementary students are learning in the classroom during in-person tutoring groups
Kansas school board: Continue in-person elementary classes

Latest News

Doctors remain confident the COVID vaccine awaiting emergency use authorization by the FDA is...
Health professionals explain process for rolling out COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas
A pharmacist labels syringes in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be handled,...
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The deadliest day of the pandemic in the U.S. was Wednesday.
One-day US coronavirus-related deaths top 3,100, more than D-Day or 9/11
Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, left, and Rabbi Segal Shmoel, second from left, inspect a giant Hanukkah...
US Jews plan smaller Hanukkah celebrations amid virus