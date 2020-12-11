Advertisement

John Cherne resigns as Kapaun Mt. Carmel AD/Coach

Mar 6, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a 5A Sub-State matchup between Kapaun and...
Mar 6, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a 5A Sub-State matchup between Kapaun and Valley Center ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss | Kelly Ross)
By CIK Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - John Cherne III has announced his resignation, effective immediately, as Kapaun Mt. Carmel Athletic Director and Boys Basketball Coach, the school sent out in a release Thursday night.

This comes a month after Cherne was placed on a temporary leave of absence, and two games into the 2020-21 season for the boys basketball team.

Cherne was hired as head coach in 2011, when he lead the Crusaders to a State Championship, reaching four more state tournaments over his 9 seasons in charge.

Junior Varsity coach Jim Vanek had been elevated to head coach, and was on the sideline for each of KMC’s first two games of the season.

