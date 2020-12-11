Kansans react to DACA restoration, say it’s a step forward

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After years in limbo, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, is reinstated this week by President Donald Trump’s administration.

This opens the doors to over 300,000 new people eligible for the program, giving people like Cynthia Meza-Soto the opportunity to become a DACA recipient.

“I’ve been here my whole life, I don’t know anything else but the United States,” said Meza-Soto.

Meza-Soto has been in the United states since she was 2-years-old. She said when former President Barack Obama first introduced DACA, her parents paid for her older brother to get in the program, but couldn’t afford to pay for her too. In 2017, when President Donald Trump’s administration rescinded the expansion, she was left with uncertainty.

“I cried, I cried a lot,” said Meza-Soto. " I cried a lot during my high school career.”

Cynthia who is currently a freshman at Coffeyville Community College said her goal had always been to go to college, but after that decision it seemed impossible.

“That was my biggest fear,” said Meza-Soto. “I was kind of like, ‘how am I going to go to college? How am i going to get an education? The whole reason my parents brought me here. It just kind of felt like all those opportunities that felt like doors were opening because of the program, were being shut down.”

That was the same feeling Sarahi Aguilera, a current DACA recipient had for her younger sister and other’s in the comminity.

“It was just discouraging to see, why me?” said Aguilera. " Why did I get this opportunity but not them? Because like I said earlier, it has opened up so many many doors.”

Aguilera said last Friday’s ruling is just a step forward.

“It’s going to be an amazing opportunity for all the new applicants,” said Aguilera. “It’s going to open so many doors for everyone and I’m just excited that they finally have the opportunity to do something they couldn’t have before.”

Meza-Soto said even though she’s getting ready to apply for the program, she is not letting her guard down.

“It feels unreal,” Said Meza-Soto. “The reason why I keep saying it feels unreal is because I feel like any moment, they’re going to say ‘oh no, we’re going to try and shut it down again.”

A new hearing that could reverse the decision is set for December 22nd.

