Kansas surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, flags ordered to be flown at half-staff

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported an additional 5,491 COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 185,294 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths reported increased by 131 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,072. Gov. Laura Kelly ordered flags to fly at half-staff until Monday to honor lives lost due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations increase by 146 since Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,800.

The statewide month percentage rate is at 16.4%, a slight decrease from 16.7% on Monday.

Sedgwick County reported 336 new cases on Friday, no deaths and a percent positive of 18.2%. The Area Hospital Status Assessment from Friday still shows hospitals at a critical level.

