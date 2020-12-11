Advertisement

Lawsuit: Kansas must pay business over COVID-19 restrictions

Sedgwick County Courthouse
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita fitness studio’s owner and his business are suing Kansas for compensation for being forced to shut down and reopen with restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit filed this week in Sedgwick County District Court by Ryan Floyd and Omega Bootcamps Inc. argues that the state used his and the business’ private property “for the benefit of the general public.” The lawsuit cites part of the state’s emergency management law that says people can pursue claims for compensation in court if their property is “commandeered or otherwise used” by state or local officials.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly kept a statewide stay-at-home order in place for five weeks near the start of the pandemic, until early May, then imposed restrictions on reopening businesses. The Republican-controlled Legislature later forced her to accept local control over restrictions on businesses.

The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and the appointment of a panel of appraisers to determine how much money Floyd and his business would be due. It focuses on potential compensation under state law rather than claiming violations of his or his business’ constitutional rights. The Kansas attorney general’s office declined comment, saying it was reviewing the lawsuit.

