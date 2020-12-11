Advertisement

Residents displaced after Thursday night house fire

WFD respond to a house fire in the 2300 block of S. St. Francis late Thursday night.
WFD respond to a house fire in the 2300 block of S. St. Francis late Thursday night.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2300 block of S. St. Francis late Thursday night.

Crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. They tell us the fire was related to cooking, but nobody was home at the time.

The residents of the home will be displaced because of damage to the home. No dollar estimate of the damage is known at this time.

