WATCH: Kansas Food Bank discusses increased need, how you can help

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Food Bank reports that it’s had a 36 percent increase in uses this year and that many of those needing the assistance are first-time families.

On Thursday (Dec. 10), EyewitnessNews spoke with the Kansas Food Bank’s president and CEO about the need and how you can help families in need. You can see the full interview in the video above.

