Weather maker brings winter back to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the first of two storm systems is moving through the state today. While the Wichita area will be wet with occasional light rain and drizzle, areas farther north and west will turn white. An inch or two of snow is expected through tonight along and west of a Kingman to Concordia line, the heaviest north of I-70.

Impacts on travel are possible today, then likely tonight. Expect slippery/snowy roads across western and northern Kansas into Saturday morning. The Wichita area is only expecting a few sprinkles or flurries this evening and roads should be normal to wet through tonight.

A second round of snow is possible on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Originally, forecast models took this system through Oklahoma, but it now appears as if southern Kansas will see some accumulation. While an inch or two is possible in the Wichita area, southwest Kansas is looking at 2-4″ of snowfall.

Next week looks chilly, but otherwise quiet. A cold front moving through on Tuesday may bring some flurries or snow showers back to the state, but nothing heavy is expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, much colder; morning rain/drizzle. Wind: N 10-20. High: 43.

Tonight: Evening sprinkle/flurry, otherwise cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Continued cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 41.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; chance of snow. Wind: SW 10-15. Low: 27.

Sun: High: 39. Low: 22. Chance of snow; then decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 45. Low: 27. Breezy with increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 36. Low: 22. Colder with snow showers.

Wed: High: 40. Low: 23. Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 47. Low: 30. Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.