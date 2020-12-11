Weekend snow likely for some

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that more snow chances are on tap for the weekend, especially over southern Kansas as a storm tracks out of the Rockies.

Light snow showers in northern Kansas will wrap up around dawn Saturday with lows down around 30 degrees. The afternoon highs will struggle to get back to near 40 with mainly cloudy skies. Light snow returns to western Kansas Saturday night and spreads southeast into Sunday morning.

There shouldn’t be much wind, so blowing snow is unlikely to be a huge concern. However, with 2-4 inches falling in the southwest, some roads will be snowpacked and slick early Sunday. The storm moves away quickly, so a return to sun is likely by afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

Look for another storm to impact the area next Tuesday with chances for snow once again returning to Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Wind: N/NW 10-15. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; chance of snow. T-2″ Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 29.

Sun: High: 39 AM light snow, then turning mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 22 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Tue: High: 36 Low: 27 Cloudy with afternoon snow.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 22 Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 23 Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

