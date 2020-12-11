Advertisement

Wichita man arrested after overnight domestic violence disturbance

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a domestic violence disturbance and for threatening to shoot officers.

The man, Courtland Gire, was threatening his girlfriend and family when police responded to the incident before 3 a.m. in the 10900 block of West Harvest Lane.

Family at the scene told police that Gire was threatening individuals with a handgun and knife and holding his girlfriend in a bedroom against her will.

According to Wichita Police, Gire was peacefully arrested after four hours with crisis negotiators and a mental health advisor. No one was injured.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office. Gire has been previously arrested and convicted on multiple felonies.

Gire was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault domestic violence, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of aggravated weapons violation for the incident.

