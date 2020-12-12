Another winter storm takes aim on Kansas this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Most of Saturday looks dry, another round of snow is going to move in with a storm system moving in from Colorado tonight. Snow will spread southeast across the state overnight through Sunday morning. This will all be snow and could be heavy for southern Kansas where some spots near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line will receive 4-6 inches of accumulation.

Wichita will start getting snow after midnight and should continue through mid-morning Sunday. The metro area could get 1-2 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts south of the city. The wind should be under 20 mph, so blowing snow is not likely to create additional concerns. Roads Sunday morning will be in the worst shape across southwest Kansas from Pratt to Liberal.

The weekend storm will depart by midday Sunday with clearing skies and cold temperatures. Highs in the 30s and low 40s Sunday. Another chance of snow is expected by Tuesday. Right now this system is fast moving, therefore snowfall amounts should be less than the system moving through tonight/Sunday. Dry Wednesday through next weekend with temperatures warming into the mid 40s by the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. High: 40.

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 29.

Sunday: Morning snow ending (Trace-2″ across Sedgwick Co), then mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 39.

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 20.

Mon: High: 43. Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 36. Low: 27. Cloudy and breezy, chance of snow.

Wed: High: 37. Low: 21. Decreasing clouds, becoming sunny.

Thu: High: 46. Low: 23. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: High: 48. Low: 28. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 47. Low: 30. Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy.

