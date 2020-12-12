Advertisement

Eighth earthquake since Thanksgiving recorded in E. Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A small earthquake felt by some in east Wichita Friday night was the eighth in the area recorded since Thanksgiving and the fifth recorded this week.

Data from the Kansas Geological Survey shows that the earthquake Friday was recorded at 7:31 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.0, centered near 13th and Greenwich, the same general area as other recent earthquakes in Wichita.

