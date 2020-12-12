No. 5 KU cruises by Omaha, 95-50

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics) - RECAP FROM KU ATHLETICS:

Kansas got out to a hot start and never looked back taking down Omaha 95-50, in front of 2,500 fans inside of Allen Fieldhouse on Friday. The win extends Kansas’ win streak to 12-0 inside of Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas was led in scoring by four players in double figures. Ochai Agbaji (18 points) led the Jayhawks, followed by Mitch Lightfoot (14 points), Tyon Grant-Foster (13 points) and David McCormack (11 points). Lightfoot’s 12 points is a new career-high, previously set in November of 2017 against Oakland. All five starters for the Jayhawks scored before any Omaha player did, as Kansas got out to a 17-0 lead.

Omaha controlled the opening tip but was unsuccessful on its first offensive attempt down the court. Christian Braun made Kansas’ first shot on the ensuing possession and the Jayhawks never looked back, leading for the entire game. Kansas took a 33-point lead into the half, its largest halftime lead of the season, and expanded it to 45 points, the largest margin of victory this season.

As a team, Kansas shot 48% (34-of-71) from the field, including 39% (12-of-31) from beyond the arc. The Jayhawks set or tied a season-high in offensive rebounds (20), total rebounds (54), assists (18), blocks (7), bench points (47), points in paint (42), points off turnovers (22), and second-chance points (28). The Jayhawks improved to 6-1 on the season heading into Big 12 play. The win against Omaha improves the series record to 2-0 in favor of Kansas.

UP NEXT: Kansas begins Big 12 play against Texas Tech on Thursday, December 17 at 6 p.m. (CT) in Lubbock, Texas and will be broadcast live on ESPN. Sunday, December 13‘s game against Tarleton State has been canceled.

