Advertisement

No. 5 KU cruises by Omaha, 95-50

COURTESY: KU Athletics
COURTESY: KU Athletics(Mike Gunnoe 2020 | COURTESY: KU Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics) - RECAP FROM KU ATHLETICS:

Kansas got out to a hot start and never looked back taking down Omaha 95-50, in front of 2,500 fans inside of Allen Fieldhouse on Friday. The win extends Kansas’ win streak to 12-0 inside of Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas was led in scoring by four players in double figures. Ochai Agbaji (18 points) led the Jayhawks, followed by Mitch Lightfoot (14 points), Tyon Grant-Foster (13 points) and David McCormack (11 points). Lightfoot’s 12 points is a new career-high, previously set in November of 2017 against Oakland. All five starters for the Jayhawks scored before any Omaha player did, as Kansas got out to a 17-0 lead.

Omaha controlled the opening tip but was unsuccessful on its first offensive attempt down the court. Christian Braun made Kansas’ first shot on the ensuing possession and the Jayhawks never looked back, leading for the entire game. Kansas took a 33-point lead into the half, its largest halftime lead of the season, and expanded it to 45 points, the largest margin of victory this season.

As a team, Kansas shot 48% (34-of-71) from the field, including 39% (12-of-31) from beyond the arc. The Jayhawks set or tied a season-high in offensive rebounds (20), total rebounds (54), assists (18), blocks (7), bench points (47), points in paint (42), points off turnovers (22), and second-chance points (28). The Jayhawks improved to 6-1 on the season heading into Big 12 play. The win against Omaha improves the series record to 2-0 in favor of Kansas.

UP NEXT: Kansas begins Big 12 play against Texas Tech on Thursday, December 17 at 6 p.m. (CT) in Lubbock, Texas and will be broadcast live on ESPN. Sunday, December 13‘s game against Tarleton State has been canceled.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes in Wichita
2 earthquakes felt in Wichita Thursday morning, 4th in 48 hours
Cocoa bombs
Wichita woman capitalizes on opportunity with ‘Cocoa bombs’ trend
Wichita police investigate after they say a teen was shot at a home near 13th and Oliver on...
Teen critically injured in accidental shooting in NE Wichita
Arrest
Liberal Police: 7-year-old girl sexually assaulted at babysitter’s home
Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers
Gov. Laura Kelly appoints Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers to Kansas State Treasurer

Latest News

A reversed decision from the KSHSAA allows parents and guardians to attend winter sports games...
Following KSHSAA decision, parents return to stands for winter-sports competitions
Mar 6, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a 5A Sub-State matchup between Kapaun and...
John Cherne resigns as Kapaun Mt. Carmel AD/Coach
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home...
Salvador Perez named AL comeback POY
KU football game against Texas canceled due to COVID-19