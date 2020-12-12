Snow possible Saturday night into Sunday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow will be possible, especially for southern Kansas, overnight into Sunday morning.

Snow showers will start in western Kansas around 6-7 p.m. This will move to the east, covering most of southwestern Kansas by around 9-10 p.m. After midnight, snow will be possible in south central Kansas. This will all come to an end by noon on Sunday as the snow moves to the southeast.

By the time the snow wraps up, 4-6″ will be possible in southwestern Kansas, including Liberal. For other areas in the southwest, like Garden City and Dodge City, 2-4″ will be possible. For northwestern and south central Kansas (Goodland, Hays, Hutchinson, and Wichita), trace to 2″ of snow will be possible.

Lows will drop into the teens and 20s overnight. Sunday, highs will reach the 30s and lower 40s. The clouds will begin to clear a bit in the afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 30s and 40s on Monday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Another storm system will move into Kansas on Tuesday. This will bring snow into western Kansas Tuesday morning, moving to the east, into central Kansas in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will stay in the 30s through Wednesday, but we’ll warm into the mid 40s Thursday through the start of the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy with snow late. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Snow in the morning, ends in the afternoon (trace - 2″ total). Wind: N 10-15. High: 38.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 20.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 38.

Tue: High: 34. Low: 26. Snow showers.

Wed: High: 36. Low: 18. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 45. Low: 20. Sunny.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 28. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 45. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

