State of Kansas anticipates first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine early next week

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state hopes to distribute more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines by 2021. We’re taking your questions about the vaccine to the University of Kansas School Of Medicine before immunizations arrive in Kansas next week.

Dr. Robert Wittler, with the University of Kansas School Of Medicine, says the FDA still has not granted authorization for pregnant women to receive the vaccine.

“They don’t have that authorization from the FDA. Again, there, there have been some people who are advocating they leave it up to the woman to decide,” Dr. Wittler said. “Dr. Fauci I think today or recently said that there will be, you know, trials in pregnant women and in younger kids probably starting in January.”

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses but offers partial protection after the first shot. Doctors say you should not immediately stop wearing masks and social distancing after you get the vaccine. Herd immunity will take time.

“It’s not 100%. I haven’t seen anything from the CDC that says otherwise that you could stop, you know doing masking or social distancing,” Dr. Wittler said. “That time can certainly come when enough people get the vaccine and transmission is so much less…. but as of right now, I would say you still need to.”

Dr. Wittler will be among the first Kansans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as healthcare workers and nursing home residents will start receiving the vaccine before 2021.

A majority of Kansans, however, will have to wait well into 2021 before the vaccine is accessible.

Studies are still ongoing. The CDC says there’s not enough information to say if you should get the vaccine if you have already recovered from COVID-19.

