Another earthquake rattles east Wichita

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck the Wichita area early Thursday morning.
A magnitude 2.7 earthquake struck the Wichita area early Thursday morning.(Source: AP)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A small earthquake felt by some in east Wichita Sunday morning was the ninth in the area recorded since Thanksgiving and the sixth recorded this week.

Data from the Kansas Geological Survey shows that the earthquake Sunday was recorded at 11:26 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.3, centered near 13th and Greenwich, the same general area as other recent earthquakes in Wichita.

