Gove County Sheriff continues to fight COVID-19 complications in Denver

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gove County Sheriff Alan Weber has been battling COVID-19 and complications from the virus for more than two months. It even sent him to the Swedish Medical Center in Denver and placed him on a ventilator for weeks.

“Tomorrow marks eight weeks since he’s been in the hospital and six of those he was completely bed ridden on a ventilator,” said Weber’s daughter Andrea Dinkle.

Alan Weber has been the Gove County Sheriff for more than 24 years. He tested positive for COVID-19 on September 28. His daughter Andrea Dinkle has been there every step of the way.

“With his underlying health issues we’ve been very concerned about him contracting this virus from day one. But on the tenth day is when his health started to decline pretty rapidly,” said Dinkle. “So he was taken to Hays Medical Center by ambulance.”

“I’m also a volunteer EMT and I was actually one of the EMTs who helped transfer him out so that was very scary,” said Mike Haase, emergency management director.

Haase also works alongside Weber as a part-time Gove County deputy. He started a GoFundMe to help with travel expenses once Weber was sent to Denver for more intense medical treatment.

“We had several people approach us asking how they can donate to the Weber family to help alleviate some of the cost,” said Haase.

“He’s doing intense physical and occupational therapy and he’s really coming a long way. He’s really doing well, I’m amazed at how far he’s come,” said Dinkle.

His daughter said this Christmas will be different with her dad still being in Denver. But two months ago, they didn’t know if he’d ever come home. His family is grateful for his progress so far.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.