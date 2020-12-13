Jeep caravan brings toys to kids in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community members put together a Jeep caravan Saturday afternoon and helped bring toys for children in the community in need.

This event was put together by the Jeeples community, which is a group on Facebook for members in the community who have Jeeps.

The toy caravan of more than 100 Jeeps brought the toys to Eddy’s Toyota.

Participants said they wanted to give back to the community, especially this year.

“Everything that’s been going on this year it’s just one way that we could give back to the community and show that there are people that care, even though there’s been a lot of chaos,” organizer Matt Moore said.

“It’s always important every year, but this year with COVID, everybody having to stay in, it’s really important more so this year,” caravan attendee Mark Anaya said. “There’s tons of kids out there that aren’t able to get gifts, so this is just one way for us to give back.”

The toys will be benefitting the Toys for Tots and Kansas Foodbank.

