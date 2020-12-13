Last second shot sinks Shockers vs Oklahoma State
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Cade Cunningham hit a game-winning shot with 9.8 seconds remaining to lift Oklahoma State over Wichita State, 67-64, Saturday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena.
Tyson Etienne scored 19 points to lead the Shockers, who fell to 1-2 on the year. Alterique Gilbert (14) and Morris Udeze (10) also finished in double-figures.
Isaac Likekele paced Oklahoma State (6-0 and receiving votes in both national polls) with 14 points, and Rondel Walker added 13.
Helped by stalwart defense from Dexter Dennis, the Shockers held Cunningham – a 6-8 freshman guard and consensus preseason All-American -- to half of his season scoring average – 10 points on 11 shots.
Shot No. 11 was a back-breaker for Wichita State, which moments earlier had tied the game on a pair of Udeze free throws.
Oklahoma State put the ball in the hands of Cunningham, who pulled up off the dribble from the left wing and sank a contested three to give the Cowboys a 67-64 lead with just under 10 seconds to go.
Dennis had a chance to force overtime on the opposite end, but his three-point try struck the iron just ahead of the buzzer.
Oklahoma State’s win continues a trend. The visiting team has won all four meetings between the two teams over the last five years. The Shockers took back-to-back at Gallagher-Iba in 2017 and 2019, while the Cowboys won at INTRUST Bank Arena in 2016.
Oklahoma State won the rebounding battle, 44-33, and outscored Wichita State 17-3 on fast break opportunities.
The Shockers made 17-of-22 free throws but shot just 36 percent from the field. They were a frigid 5-of-26 from three (.192) and missed 18 of their last 20 attempts.
Oklahoma State shot just under 42 percent and was 7-of-26 from distance and 10-of-16 at the foul line.
The Shockers played for the first time with a full roster. All 16 players dressed. Still, the rust was evident for many of them. OSU held a 38-5 advantage in bench points.
Junior guard Craig Porter and redshirt freshman forward Josaphat Bilau saw their first action in a Shocker uniform. Bilau scored his first points early in the second half on a pick-and-roll feed from Etienne. Porter banked two assists in five turnover-free minutes.
WSU also played in front of fans for the first time (525 total) after two games behind closed doors.
NOTABLE:
- WSU lost consecutive home games for the first time since January, 2018 (Temple & Cincinnati).
- It was just the 11th loss overall at Charles Koch Arena going back to the start of the 2013-14 season (99-11).
- Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 31-10 (16-5 in Wichita). 30 of the 41 meetings took place before 1965.
- Udeze went 4-for-4 at the foul line and is 8-of-10 for the year after making just 46 percent combined over his first two seasons.
- Etienne has led the Shocker scoring in each of the first three games. He’s averaging a team-high 19.7 points.
QUOTABLE:
Isaac Brown on Dexter Dennis’ defensive effort against OSU’s All-American candidate, Cade Cunningham:
“Dex did a great job. He’s one of the best defenders in the country. He’s going up against a guy that’s the (potential) number one pick in the draft, and to hold that guy to 10 points -- that means a lot. Right there at the end (Cunningham) made a tough shot. (Dexter) was right there. He defended it well and closed out… But the kid made a tough shot. Big-time players do that.”
UP NEXT:
- Wichita State hits the road for the first time this year and opens its American Athletic Conference schedule Tuesday at Tulsa (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU).
- The teams split last year’s series. Tulsa won at home on a buzzer-beater, 54-51. The Shockers took the regular season finale in Wichita, 79-57.
