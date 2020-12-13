Advertisement

Local church holds blood drive for Red Cross

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas church wants to do what it can to help the Kansas Red Cross.

Risen Savior Lutheran Church holds a blood drive every three months.

The organizer said right now, they’ve seen an increase in medical issues in their church community and people needing blood.

She said donating blood is especially important during the pandemic.

“Right now with COVID, if people have antibodies, they can help give people currently going through COVID,” organizer Laurie Casey said.

She said with COVID, there’s also been a lot of churches that have had to cancel their blood drives leading the Red Cross into needing extra help.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More snow arrives tonight
Another winter storm takes aim on Kansas this weekend
South central Kansas town to no longer be without grocery store
South central Kansas town to no longer be without grocery store
A Wichita fitness studio’s owner and his business are suing Kansas for compensation for being...
Lawsuit: Kansas must pay business over COVID-19 restrictions
Earthquake
Eighth earthquake since Thanksgiving recorded in E. Wichita
Expected Snowfall tonight through Sunday
Weekend storm bringing more snow chances across Kansas

Latest News

Wichita Police Department gives gifts and meals to families in need
Wichita Police Department gives gifts and meals to families in need
Wichita Police Department gives gifts and meals to families in need
Wichita Police Department gives gifts and meals to families in need
Local church holds blood drive for Red Cross
Local church holds blood drive for Red Cross
Winter weather will return in just a few days with another chance for snow on Tuesday for most...
Snow chances return on Tuesday