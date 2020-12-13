Local church holds blood drive for Red Cross

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas church wants to do what it can to help the Kansas Red Cross.

Risen Savior Lutheran Church holds a blood drive every three months.

The organizer said right now, they’ve seen an increase in medical issues in their church community and people needing blood.

She said donating blood is especially important during the pandemic.

“Right now with COVID, if people have antibodies, they can help give people currently going through COVID,” organizer Laurie Casey said.

She said with COVID, there’s also been a lot of churches that have had to cancel their blood drives leading the Red Cross into needing extra help.

